Greeley Statue Theft Sparks Community Search

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police ask residents and recyclers to watch for stolen bronze artwork taken from Glenmere Park

A well-known piece of public art in Greeley has been stolen, and local police are asking Northern Colorado residents to help locate it.

Community Message

The Greeley Police Department said a life-size bronze statue known as “The Prize Catch” was taken from Glenmere Park on Tuesday afternoon, May 12, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspect or suspects reportedly cut the statue off at the feet to remove it from its base. Police believe a white box truck seen near the park around the time of the theft may be connected to the incident.

“The Prize Catch” Glenmere Park, Greeley (Photo courtesy Greeley Police Department)

The theft has drawn concern because the statue is considered a recognizable part of the park and the surrounding neighborhood. Public art pieces like “The Prize Catch” often become part of a community’s identity, making losses like this especially visible to residents who use and enjoy local parks.

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Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to review home security footage or dashcam video for suspicious activity or sightings of the white box truck. Investigators are also asking local scrap yards and metal recyclers to watch for bronze material that may have come from the statue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Greeley Police non-emergency line at (970) 350-9605.

More information is available through the Greeley Police Department.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.