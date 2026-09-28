Greeley Targets Weeds at Stormwater Sites

New program will treat invasive plants across 120 acres at 46 drainage locations

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — The City of Greeley is beginning a weed-control program at 46 stormwater sites, targeting invasive and unwanted plants across approximately 120 acres.

The city is working with Weed Wranglers to treat vegetation at detention and retention ponds, rain gardens, sediment-control areas, and other drainage facilities. The sites play an important role in managing stormwater, reducing flooding, protecting water quality, and capturing sediment. Many also function as natural spaces within Greeley neighborhoods.

According to the city, some of the locations have not received regular weed treatment, allowing unwanted plants to become established and potentially spread into surrounding areas.

Crews will inspect each site and develop treatment plans based on the weeds present. The work is intended to improve vegetation around ponds and drainage facilities, reduce the spread of weeds into neighboring properties, and support healthier habitat for pollinators, including bees and butterflies.

The targeted treatments will supplement Greeley’s existing mowing program. While mowing maintains vegetation and helps keep stormwater facilities accessible, it does not effectively control every type of weed.

Because some weeds remain active during fall and early winter, treatment may continue at individual sites through the end of the year.

Residents with questions about the program can contact [email protected].

Attribution: Information provided by the City of Greeley.