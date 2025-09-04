Colorado Artists Bring the Outdoors to Loveland Gallery

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Wilderness Art Quarry launches inaugural Colorado Plein Air Art Show

LOVELAND, Colo. — Northern Colorado art lovers are invited to experience the state’s natural beauty through the eyes of 15 plein air artists at the Wilderness Art Quarry’s first-ever Colorado Plein Air Art Show. The exhibition, featuring 108 works painted on location across the state, will run through September 14 at the Loveland gallery.

From Estes Park to Crested Butte, and from Red Feather to Loveland, the show showcases Colorado’s diverse landscapes and communities.

The exhibition is free to attend and includes a “Quick Draw” paint-off, awards for Best of Show, Best Loveland Plein Air, People’s Choice, and five honorable mentions. Visitors are encouraged to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award before the show closes on September 14.

Participating artists include Cody Winiecki, Jennie Mizrahi, Katy Betz, Mark Murbach, Marie Marschke, Steady Steadman, Patricia Ellis, Kirstie Connon, Karen Spotts, Jim Wester, Claire Wenngren, Alley Kocinski, Deb McCahan, Brody Olson, and Kathy Rush.

The Wilderness Art Quarry, located at 4412 W Eisenhower Blvd. in Loveland, was created to inspire creativity and connection with the outdoors. The gallery showcases local art, photography, apparel, jewelry, and handcrafted goods, providing visitors with the opportunity to bring home a unique piece of Colorado’s wilderness.

For more details, visit Wilderness Art Quarry.