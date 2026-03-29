Book Swap Night Returns to Fort Collins Brewery

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Connect with fellow readers and refresh your bookshelf at a lively community book swap event

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A unique literary gathering is coming to Fort Collins this week, offering book lovers a chance to trade stories—literally. The Fort Collins Book Swap Society will host a community book swap event on Tuesday, March 31, at Breckenridge Brewery.

Community Message

The event invites attendees ages 21 and over to bring at least one book and exchange it for up to four new-to-them titles. After checking in, participants will place their books on designated tables, browse others’ selections, and take home fresh reads while connecting with fellow readers.

Beyond the swap, the evening encourages social connection, with opportunities to mingle and support the venue. Any remaining books will be redistributed to future swaps or donated to Little Free Libraries, extending the impact throughout the community.

Admission is $5 with an advance RSVP required. Organizers note that while the selection will vary, the experience is designed to celebrate reading, discovery, and shared stories across Northern Colorado.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Start your day with a calm, clear look at what’s happening across Northern Colorado—delivered daily at 5 a.m.

Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.