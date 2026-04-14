Larimer County Sheriff Releases 2025 Snapshot Report

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New report highlights public safety efforts, jail programs, and community partnerships across Northern Colorado

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has released its 2025 Annual Snapshot Report, offering Northern Colorado residents a closer look at how local law enforcement serves the community each day.

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The report provides a data-driven overview of the agency’s five divisions—Professional Services, Operations, Investigations, Emergency Services, and the Jail—covering everything from dispatch activity and case statistics to jail programming and community outreach efforts.

Officials say the report is designed to give residents greater transparency into the scope of services provided across Larimer County, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and surrounding communities.

“This snapshot is really the tip of a much larger iceberg,” said John Feyen. “Beneath each data point lies hours of training, problem-solving, compassion, and unwavering dedication to Larimer County. These pages illustrate the work of an exceptional staff, strong regional partnerships, and an engaged community.”

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The annual report underscores the scale and complexity of public safety work in Northern Colorado, where population growth, emergency response needs, and community engagement continue to shape local law enforcement priorities.

Residents can review the full report here: https://www.larimer.gov/sites/default/files/2025-annual-report.pdf

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Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office