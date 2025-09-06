Colorado Named Top Ten for Both Workers and Entrepreneurs

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New rankings highlight state’s balanced support for employees and businesses

Colorado has earned national recognition as one of the best states in the country to both work and start a business. Recent reports ranked Colorado #10 overall for workers and #9 as a state to launch a business, reinforcing the state’s reputation as a place where people and companies can thrive.

Governor Jared Polis praised the dual recognition, noting that the rankings underscore Colorado’s unique position in balancing worker protections with business opportunity. “Some people think you can’t be a great state to start a business and a great state for workers, but they are wrong,” Polis said. “Ensuring that Colorado is a great place to live, work, and run a business is good for our economy and our communities.”

Colorado’s workplace policies helped secure a #5 national ranking in wage policies and the top spot in the Rocky Mountain Region for workplace conditions. The state has also advanced in areas such as skills-based training, apprenticeships, and hiring programs that provide residents with the tools needed for higher-paying careers.

For entrepreneurs, Colorado’s ranking reflects a combination of small business support, workforce development, and a climate that fosters innovation. In recent years, state initiatives have included workforce strengthening measures, targeted tax relief, and a focus on helping local businesses hire the talent they need to succeed.

As Northern Colorado continues to attract residents and companies, these rankings highlight the region’s role in driving statewide growth while ensuring opportunities for both workers and business owners.

Learn more about Colorado’s rankings and workforce programs at Colorado.gov.