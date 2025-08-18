Shrimp Ceviche at Home: A Fresh, Flavorful Escape Without Leaving the Kitchen

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There’s something about a hot August afternoon that makes me crave food that’s light, crisp, and bursting with flavor. Last weekend, with the thermometer threatening triple digits, I decided it was the perfect time to try Passanante’s Shrimp Ceviche recipe — and it turned out to be one of the most refreshing meals I’ve ever made at home.

I’ve had ceviche at beachside restaurants before, but what made this different was that it came together in my kitchen, using Passanante’s premium shrimp — individually portioned, flash-frozen, and as fresh as if they’d just come off the boat. This wasn’t a meal kit or grocery store pickup. It was restaurant-quality seafood, ready in my freezer until I needed it.

From My Kitchen to the Coast in One Bite

I started by marinating bite-sized pieces of shrimp in a sunny blend of lime, lemon, and orange juices. Within an hour, the citrus worked its magic, “cooking” the shrimp until they turned perfectly pink and tender.

While the shrimp chilled, I chopped red onion, jalapeño, cucumber, tomatoes, garlic, and cilantro. The colors alone made me feel like I was plating a summer sunset. When the shrimp were ready, I mixed them with the vegetables, folded in creamy avocado, and seasoned them just right.

The first bite was a flavor explosion — bright citrus, cooling cucumber, and a touch of heat from the jalapeño, with that perfect sweet brininess from the shrimp. My sons and I scooped it up with tortilla chips, and before I knew it, the bowl was almost gone.

The Recipe

If you’re looking to bring a burst of vibrant, fresh flavors to your table, look no further than this classic shrimp ceviche recipe! Originating from coastal regions where seafood is a staple, ceviche is a dish that beautifully marries the zest of citrus with the crispness of fresh vegetables. This recipe not only delivers a refreshing and healthy appetizer or light meal, but it’s also incredibly easy to prepare.

Perfect for summer gatherings, beach picnics, or any time you crave a taste of the ocean, our shrimp ceviche will transport your taste buds straight to a seaside paradise. Dive into this delightful recipe and enjoy the perfect balance of tangy, spicy, and savory flavors in every bite!

Ingredients:

1 lb shrimp (peeled, deveined, and cut into bite-sized pieces)

1 cup fresh lime juice (about 8-10 limes)

1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 4-5 lemons)

1/2 cup fresh orange juice (about 1-2 oranges)

1 medium red onion (finely chopped)

1 jalapeño pepper (seeded and finely chopped)

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 cup cucumber (peeled, seeded, and diced)

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

2 garlic cloves (minced)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 avocado (diced)

Tortilla chips or tostadas (for serving)

Method:

Prepare the Shrimp: Place the shrimp in a large glass or ceramic bowl. Pour the lime, lemon, and orange juices over the shrimp, ensuring they are fully submerged. The acidity in the juice will “cook” the shrimp.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1-2 hours, or until the shrimp turn opaque and pink. Mix the Vegetables: In a separate bowl, combine the red onion, jalapeño pepper, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, and garlic. Combine Shrimp and Vegetables: Once the shrimp are “cooked” through, drain them, keeping about 1/4 cup of the marinade.

Add the shrimp and reserved marinade to the bowl with the vegetables. Mix everything well.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add Avocado: Gently fold in the diced avocado. Serve: Serve the shrimp ceviche chilled with tortilla chips or tostadas.

Why Passanante’s Makes It Better

As a busy dad, I appreciate that Passanante’s delivers individually portioned, top-quality proteins to my door. I don’t have to worry about running to the store, thawing a giant bag of shrimp, or sacrificing freshness. When I open the package, I know I’m getting the best — and they guarantee it.

For this recipe, the shrimp’s texture and flavor were precisely what you’d expect from a fine-dining restaurant. It’s that level of quality that makes the difference between a dish that’s “good” and one you’ll remember all summer.

A Meal That Brings People Together

This shrimp ceviche is more than a recipe — it’s an experience. It’s the kids hovering over the counter asking, “Is it ready yet?” It’s the shared chips-and-laughs at the picnic table. It’s a reminder that home-cooked meals can be special without being complicated.

Ready to try it yourself?

