Sprinklers Stop Greeley Apartment Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Early-morning blaze at Chinook Winds Apartments highlights life-saving role of residential sprinkler systems

A fast-acting sprinkler system helped prevent a potentially devastating apartment fire early Monday morning in Greeley, limiting damage and allowing firefighters to focus on rescue and recovery efforts.

At about 1:40 a.m. on February 9, Greeley Fire Department crews responded to an automatic fire alarm at Chinook Winds Apartments, located at 6622 10th Street. While units were en route, dispatchers received additional information confirming an active fire inside the building, and the call was upgraded to a multi-family structure fire.

Engine 107 arrived to find a second-floor fire that had already been controlled and extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system. Firefighters located one resident inside the affected unit who required rescue. The individual was transported by UCHealth EMS to North Colorado Medical Center and later flown to Swedish Medical Center with serious but stable injuries, including second- and third-degree burns and signs of smoke inhalation.

Fire crews conducted ventilation and overhaul operations, focusing on the first-floor area directly below the fire. Two residents were displaced from the building, and property management responded to assist those affected.

While the fire remains under investigation, initial findings suggest smoking materials used in bed may have contributed to the ignition. Fire officials used the incident as a reminder to the community about the dangers of smoking in bed and the importance of fully extinguishing smoking materials before sleep. Mattresses and bedding can ignite easily, particularly when embers go unnoticed.

Source: Greeley Fire Department