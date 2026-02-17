Extreme Fire Danger Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

High winds and low humidity raise wildfire risk along Interstate 25 and eastern plains

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Tuesday for much of Northern Colorado as powerful winds and extremely dry air combine to create dangerous fire weather conditions from the Interstate 25 corridor east into the plains.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder (weather.gov/bou), sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, paired with relative humidity between 10 and 20 percent, are expected to produce critical to extreme fire danger across the eastern plains and portions of Larimer and Weld counties. These conditions are forecast to peak from late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, fire weather conditions are expected to remain elevated to critical, especially farther east, including Elbert and Lincoln counties, where winds could gust to 40 mph and humidity may drop as low as 15 percent.

For communities along the Front Range—including Fort Collins, Loveland, Wellington, and surrounding rural areas—strong winds combined with dry vegetation significantly increase the risk of fast-moving grass and brush fires. Officials are urging residents to avoid outdoor burning, postpone activities that could create sparks, and properly secure trailer chains and other equipment that could generate ignition.

Fire weather warnings are issued when critical conditions align for rapid wildfire growth. Even small sparks can lead to large, dangerous fires under these circumstances.

Attribution: National Weather Service Boulder