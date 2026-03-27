Fourteen Days Signal Fire Season

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Heat, wind, drought, and early fires across Colorado point to a shifting start to spring

Over the past fourteen days, something has been building across Northern Colorado.

Community Message

Not one event. Not one fire.

A pattern.

Fire restrictions across the region—from Fort Collins to Estes Valley. Fires near Livermore, Wellington, and along Highway 287. Power outages as wind toppled lines. A reservoir running dry.

And now, a statewide drought response.

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/colorado-activates-drought-task-force-statewide/

This isn’t just a stretch of warm weather.

It’s a signal.

Over those same fourteen days, Northern Colorado has seen the kind of setup that raises concern among fire officials: temperatures pushing into the 90s, humidity near 20 percent, and wind gusts well above 50 miles per hour.

Warm. Dry. Windy.

Not unusual on its own.

But when it lines up like this, fire can start—and spread quickly.

Sterry Fire, March 12, 2026 (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

And it did.

Near Highway 287, the Sterry Fire forced evacuations during high winds—an example of how infrastructure and weather can combine under the wrong conditions.

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/power-lines-spark-sterry-fire-near-fort-collins/

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/power-lines-spark-sterry-fire-near-fort-collins/ In Wellington, a grass fire sparked from a single firework and burned about two acres before being contained. A small incident, but one that could have spread quickly.

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/fireworks-spark-wellington-wildfire-no-injuries-reported/

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/fireworks-spark-wellington-wildfire-no-injuries-reported/ Just north of Fort Collins, the Stateline Fire near Livermore is another reminder of how quickly ignition can happen when fuels are ready, and winds are moving.

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/stateline-fire-near-livermore-nears-full-containment/

And it’s not just Northern Colorado.

In Southern Colorado, a single malfunctioning car likely sparked a wildfire that burned more than 7,000 acres.

That’s how ready the landscape is right now.

It’s not one cause.

It’s multiple.

And that’s what makes this moment different.

Across Northern Colorado, fire restrictions are now in place in multiple communities, including Fort Collins and Estes Valley—areas where dry fuels, wind, and early-season heat have combined to elevate fire risk.

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/fort-collins-joins-regional-fire-restrictions/

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/stage-1-fire-restrictions-begin-in-estes-valley/

When plains, foothills, and mountain communities are all responding at once, it reflects a shared understanding:

Conditions are already elevated.

And they’re building.

Across the state, the signals continue.

Two Buttes Reservoir in Baca County sits dry in this photo taken on March 24, 2026 (Colorado Parks and Wildlife Photo by Jim Ramsay)

In southeast Colorado, a reservoir has run dry—a visible sign of drought tightening its grip.

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/two-buttes-reservoir-runs-dry-fishing-pauses/

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/two-buttes-reservoir-runs-dry-fishing-pauses/ In the forests above Northern Colorado, a growing mountain pine beetle outbreak is leaving behind large areas of dead and dying trees, increasing fuel loads.

https://northfortynews.com/category/columns/the-beetles-and-the-connection-to-larimer-county/

https://northfortynews.com/category/columns/the-beetles-and-the-connection-to-larimer-county/ And at the state level, Colorado has activated its Drought Task Force, signaling concern about what lies ahead.

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/colorado-activates-drought-task-force-statewide/

Even infrastructure is being pushed.

High winds caused widespread outages across the region, toppling lines and forcing utilities to respond. At the same time, mitigation efforts are increasing to reduce the risk of ignition along roadways.

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/high-winds-cause-widespread-power-outages-across-northern-colorado/

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/cdot-steps-up-roadside-fire-prevention-efforts/

All of it points in the same direction.

The risk is here.

And it’s building.

Dry fuels. Persistent wind. Early heat. Limited moisture. Expanding beetle damage.

Fires sparked by everyday activity.

Fires sparked by infrastructure.

Fires sparked simply because conditions allowed it.

Individually, none of these is unusual.

Together, they create something else entirely.

I’ve seen how quickly that can change everything.

There’s a moment, in a fire, when the wind shifts and everything changes. I’ve stood in that moment. I’ve covered fatal fires. I’ve seen what’s left behind.

And I’ve lived through the long process of recovery—what it takes to come back from it. It’s not easy.

https://northfortynews.com/category/columns/why-fire-coverage-matters-in-northern-colorado/

That’s why these past fourteen days stand out.

Not because something catastrophic has happened—but because the conditions are lining up in a way that suggests something could.

Fire seasons don’t begin with flames.

They begin with patterns.

And this pattern is clear.

Fire danger first.

Then the wind.

Then the outages.

Then the fires.

A sharp cooldown may bring temporary relief, but it doesn’t erase what the past few weeks have revealed.

That shift matters.

It suggests a longer window of risk ahead. More days where conditions are right for ignition. More pressure on firefighters, land managers, utilities, and communities across Northern Colorado.

It doesn’t guarantee what the season will bring.

But it changes how we should be paying attention.

For Northern Colorado, these past fourteen days may be the kind people look back on and recognize as the beginning of something.

We’ve published each of these developments in the Daily Update over the past two weeks—it’s the quickest way to stay informed on what’s happening across Northern Colorado, every morning at 5 a.m.

Each subscription helps support more timely, comprehensive local coverage.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate