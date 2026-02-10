Man Charged After Hundreds of Stalking Calls

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Deputies say repeated calls, messages, and uninvited visits caused fear and emotional distress

A Weld County man is facing stalking and harassment charges after deputies say he repeatedly contacted his former girlfriend hundreds of times over a span of nearly three months, causing emotional distress and fear.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a harassment report in the 3500 block of 35th Avenue on February 6. The victim told investigators she had ended a five-year relationship with 25-year-old Joseph Trujillo in November 2025.

Joseph Trujillo

During the investigation, deputies determined that between November 21, 2025, and February 6, 2026, Trujillo allegedly called the victim 916 times. Investigators also reported that he left multiple voicemails and attempted to contact her through alternate phone numbers and social media accounts after being blocked.

In January, Trujillo allegedly sent repeated text messages stating he was nearby and wanted to come over, despite the victim’s objections. Deputies also reported that from November through December 2025, Trujillo allegedly went to the victim’s home on three occasions without being invited.

Deputies concluded that the ongoing pattern of communication and uninvited contact resulted in emotional distress and fear for the victim. Trujillo was arrested on suspicion of stalking, causing emotional distress, involving domestic violence, and harassment involving repeated calls connected to domestic violence.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who believes they may be a victim of stalking to contact local law enforcement, especially if they feel they are in immediate danger. Deputies also advise victims to keep detailed records of incidents and preserve digital evidence, which can help investigators document patterns of behavior.

All charges are accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office