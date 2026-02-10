More Caregivers, Few Prepared for Emergencies

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Red Cross encourages Northern Colorado residents to learn CPR and first aid during Heart Month

As more Americans take on caregiving roles for both children and aging loved ones, many remain unprepared to respond when medical emergencies strike. New data show only about one-third of U.S. adults feel confident they could act during a cardiac arrest, a gap that health leaders say has serious implications for families across Northern Colorado.

Each year, more than 300,000 people experience cardiac arrest outside of hospitals in the United States. Infants, older adults, and people with chronic health conditions are among the most vulnerable. For children, more than 80 percent of these emergencies happen at home, making caregivers and family members the first line of response. CPR and AED training is increasingly seen as an essential caregiving skill, not just a medical one.

“Having the ability to respond to a cardiac emergency makes you a better, more confident caregiver,” said Melissa Venable, executive director of the Red Cross of Northern Colorado. “Learning first aid and CPR skills may make a lifesaving difference for your child, family member, or even a stranger.”

During National Heart Month, the American Red Cross is urging Northern Colorado residents to take a First Aid, CPR, and AED course to be ready for the moments that matter. When performed quickly, CPR and AED use can triple a person’s chance of surviving cardiac arrest. Locally, 8,842 people were trained in lifesaving skills last year, highlighting both progress and continued need.

The Red Cross recently updated its training programs to reflect the latest science. Enhancements include updated infant CPR techniques, guidance on using epinephrine nasal spray for anaphylaxis, and clearer instructions on recognizing heart-related emergencies. The training also helps participants understand the difference between cardiac arrest and heart attack, including how symptoms may present differently in women, enabling faster recognition and response.

Classes are offered in a variety of formats to meet community needs. Residents can find a course near them by visiting https://www.redcross.org/takeaclass.

Attribution: Information provided by the American Red Cross.