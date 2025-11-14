Man Sentenced to 52 Years After Fort Collins Hostage Incident

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

DA, Police, and Community Responders Credited for Preventing Greater Tragedy

A Fort Collins man has been sentenced to 52 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for a violent 2022 hostage incident that deeply impacted a local family and mobilized an extensive emergency response.

Rick Edward Murphy received his sentence this week after pleading guilty in September 2025 to three felony charges: Second Degree Kidnapping (class 3), Second Degree Assault (class 4), and Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Assault (class 4). The plea and sentencing were secured by the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office serving Larimer and Jackson counties.

The case stems from a December 12, 2022, incident in which Fort Collins Police Services responded to a 911 call from a local residence. According to the DA’s office, Murphy—who was known to the homeowners—confronted one of the victims outside the home, produced a handgun, and forced him back inside. The homeowner’s wife hid with their 8-year-old child while remaining on the phone with 911 dispatch, which recorded the entire event.

Murphy then held the family hostage upstairs, continuing to assault both adults while demanding that his brother be brought to the scene. Responding officers, including the Fort Collins Police SWAT team and Crisis Negotiators, successfully rescued the child and ultimately persuaded Murphy to surrender.

Following the sentencing, the victims shared a joint statement expressing gratitude for the work of first responders and the DA’s office: “We remain deeply saddened by the events of that day and the impact they have had. Our hope is that Rick receives the support and rehabilitation he needs during his time in prison. We believe the sentence, along with the reasoning provided by the judge, was fair and appropriate.”

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin emphasized the severity of the case and the professionalism of responding agencies. “Being attacked and held hostage in your home is unimaginable, and the terror Mr. Murphy inflicted on these victims is horrific. I hope that this resolution can help them begin to heal,” he said.

For more local public safety news and updates impacting Northern Colorado, visit NorthFortyNews.com.

Source: Office of the District Attorney, 8th Judicial District – www.larimer.gov/da