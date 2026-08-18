More Than 6,000 Students Move Into CSU Residence Halls

Tuesday and Wednesday bring heavy move-in traffic as fall semester approaches

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University is welcoming more than 6,000 students into campus residence halls this week as Fort Collins prepares for the start of the fall semester.

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Tuesday, Aug. 18, is expected to be the busiest move-in day, with peak arrivals during the morning, followed by another busy day Wednesday.

CSU Housing and Dining Services uses a reservation system designed to spread arrivals throughout the week and reduce traffic and congestion around residence halls.

“Almost 90% of residence hall students have reserved their spot for Move In,” said John Malsam, associate director of Occupancy and Operations for Housing & Dining Services. “To date, there are almost 5,500 total reservations between Tuesday and Wednesday.”

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Students received driving and check-in instructions for their specific residence halls before arriving on campus. CSU is asking families to follow those directions closely, particularly when it comes to temporary parking.

Parking is prohibited on Laurel Street, Whitcomb Street, Lake Street and Centre Avenue except in locations specifically designated by move-in signage. Vehicles parked improperly could be cited by the City of Fort Collins.

After arriving, students will check in, receive room keys and complete required paperwork. University staff and volunteers will help families locate temporary parking, move belongings into residence halls and recycle cardboard and other materials.

The influx of thousands of students and their families also means Fort Collins residents should expect additional traffic around campus, particularly Tuesday and Wednesday.

Once students are settled, CSU will transition into Ram Welcome activities designed to introduce new students to campus life and their residence hall communities.

Families and other Ram supporters can also join students for free meals at The Foundry, Durrell Center and Ram’s Horn through Wednesday, Aug. 19. Students using a meal swipe during the three-day period receive two complimentary meals for guests during any meal period.

More information about CSU move-in procedures is available through the university’s Housing and Dining Services.

Source: Colorado State University SOURCE, Aug. 17, 2026

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