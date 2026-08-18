Float Like a Buffalo Fires Up Free Windsor Concert

Denver six-piece brings horn-heavy funk and rock to Hoedown Hill

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WINDSOR, Colo. — Colorado funk-rock band Float Like a Buffalo will take the stage at Hoedown Hill in Windsor on Tuesday, August 18, as part of the venue’s free concert series.

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The music is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. at Hoedown Hill, 1781 Raindance National Drive. The evening’s event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Formed in Denver in 2014, Float Like a Buffalo has built a following around energetic live performances that combine rock, funk, prominent horns and soulful grooves. The six-piece lineup features Cory Pearman on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Jason Clukies on bass and backup vocals, James Steinbach on lead guitar, Jon Cales on drums and backup vocals, Cory “Beef” Meier on keys and trombone, and Luke Story on saxophone and trumpet.

The band has performed at some of Colorado’s best-known venues, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Gothic Theatre, The Bluebird Theater and Dillon Amphitheater. Its touring history also includes festival appearances and bills alongside artists including Sting, WAR, The Motet, Pepper, Turkuaz, Big Sam’s Funky Nation and The Main Squeeze.

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Float Like a Buffalo released its debut album, Back From Nowhere, followed by Day Late, Dollar Short in 2022. In 2024, the group expanded its sound through a collaboration with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra.

Tuesday’s Windsor appearance gives Northern Colorado music fans a chance to catch the band close to home — and with free admission as part of Hoedown Hill’s concert series.

Event Details: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at Hoedown Hill, 1781 Raindance National Drive, Windsor. Event hours are 6 p.m. to midnight, with Float Like a Buffalo scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

Source: Hoedown Hill / Float Like a Buffalo

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