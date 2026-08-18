Greeley Ice Haus Skaters Shine at State, National Competitions

Local figure skaters earn top finishes during summer competition season

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Figure skaters who train at the Greeley Ice Haus are celebrating a successful summer after earning top finishes at state and national competitions.

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Three local athletes — Aubrey Frezza, Samantha Spencer and Samantha Taylor — traveled to Norwood, Massachusetts, for the 2026 Excel National Festival, held July 9-12. Representing Mountain View Skating Club, the skaters competed alongside approximately 900 figure skaters from across the country.

The athletes train at the Greeley Ice Haus under City of Greeley coaches Shawna Ludy and Carla Villavicencio.

“Stepping onto the ice alongside top national talent was a major milestone for these athletes,” said Maria Taylor, Samantha Taylor’s parent. “Their hard work paid off with outstanding results in their respective divisions.”

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Taylor earned a bronze medal with a third-place finish in the Aspire 3 Division. Frezza placed fourth in the Pre-Preliminary Excel Division, while Spencer finished fifth in the Aspire 1 Division.

Ice Diamonds Earn Second Place

Greeley skaters also found success closer to home when the Ice Diamonds earned second place at the 2026 National Showcase, a U.S. Figure Skating event held Aug. 8 at the South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch.

The team included Reagan Mitchell, Tala Gardiner, Lucy Lemon, Samantha Taylor, Aubrey Frezza and Frida Barrera.

The summer results highlight the growing opportunities available to Northern Colorado figure skaters. The Greeley Ice Haus offers Learn to Skate Basic Skills and figure skating classes for a range of ages and abilities, while Mountain View Skating Club provides additional opportunities for skaters to develop their skills and compete.

Source: City of Greeley

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