Polis Signs Laws Safeguarding Food Access and Health Care in Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Measures protect children’s meals and critical health services amid federal funding cuts

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis has signed two major bills from the 2025 special legislative session, aimed at protecting Colorado families’ access to food and health care. The action is in response to federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid, as outlined in H.R. 1, legislation passed by Congress earlier this year.

One measure, SB25B-003 – Healthy School Meals for All, updates a pending ballot initiative to ensure continued access to nutritious school meals. The bill, sponsored by Senators Dafna Michaelson Jenet and Katie Wallace, along with Representatives Lorena Garcia and Katie Stewart, responds to funding losses that threaten more than 300,000 Colorado families who rely on SNAP to provide food for their tables.

“In Colorado, we want to expand access to healthy food, not rip it away,” Polis said. “Today, we are giving voters the chance to stand up for kids and families and ensure all Coloradans have access to healthy food.”

Polis also signed SB25B-002 – State-Only Funding for Certain Entities, sponsored by Senators Jeff Bridges and Lindsey Daugherty and Representatives Jennifer Bacon and Jenny Wilford. The law ensures Medicaid recipients can continue receiving services from essential providers—including Planned Parenthood—despite federal restrictions. The measure preserves access to primary care, preventive screenings, and wellness services for thousands of Colorado residents.

“H.R. 1 will deny millions of Americans access to health care,” Polis said. “In Colorado, we will maintain and expand access to care. This law ensures essential clinics remain open to serve families across the state.”

Northern Colorado Impact

For communities in Larimer and Weld counties, the bills mean schoolchildren will continue to receive healthy meals and low-income families will not lose access to critical preventive health services. Local schools, health providers, and community organizations will benefit from the state’s commitment to bridging federal funding gaps.

Read more about the legislative session and the bills signed by Governor Polis at Colorado.gov.

Source material provided by the Office of Governor Jared Polis.