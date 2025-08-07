Hands-Free Law Sees Success, But Impairment and Speeding Still a Concern in Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CDOT’s Annual Report Shows Promising Progress, Highlights Risks Ahead of State Traffic Safety Summit

Colorado — August 7, 2025 — A new report from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reveals both encouraging progress and persistent dangers on Colorado’s roads. While the state’s recently enacted hands-free law has led to a significant decline in distracted driving, challenges remain in areas such as impairment and speeding — concerns that are particularly relevant to communities across Northern Colorado.

The findings are released as CDOT hosts its annual Traffic Safety Summit in Breckenridge, where more than 340 transportation experts, including those from Northern Colorado agencies, will discuss strategies to improve driver behavior and reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries.

“This report gives us a clear picture of where progress has been made, and where challenges remain,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “The Traffic Safety Summit provides an opportunity to turn data into action.”

Highlights from the 2025 Driver Behavior Report

CDOT surveyed 1,695 Colorado drivers — including residents from 61 of the state’s 64 counties — to assess behaviors and attitudes around seat belt use, speeding, impairment, distracted driving, and law awareness. Notable statewide and local implications include:

Distracted Driving Down

Phone use while driving continues to decline.

91% of drivers are aware of the new hands-free law, which prohibits mobile device use behind the wheel.

Phone-related behaviors like calling and messaging while driving dropped by nearly 20% in just one year.

Seat Belt Usage High but Not Universal

90% of Colorado drivers reported consistent seat belt use.

Lower usage rates were found among men, drivers aged 18–45, and those in older vehicles or without college degrees.

Speeding Persists

36% of drivers admitted to frequently exceeding speed limits on highways.

Speeding remains a top contributor to serious crashes, including those in Larimer and Weld counties.

Impaired Driving Remains a Threat

21% of drivers admitted to driving within two hours of using alcohol, cannabis, or prescription drugs.

One-third of cannabis-using drivers believed they could drive safely while under the influence.

Motorcycle Safety Concerns

Helmet use remains steady, but 13% of riders reported never wearing one in 2025 — up from 4% in 2023.

Most riders report not participating in lane filtering.

Youth Risk Behaviors

Young drivers continue to lead in phone use while driving and are more than twice as likely as older drivers to believe they can drive safely after using cannabis.

“These findings will help CDOT continue to develop targeted efforts that address risky behaviors and improve the overall safety of our roads,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety.

Northern Colorado Impact

The data aligns with local concerns in Fort Collins, Greeley, and surrounding areas where road safety has remained a key issue for city planners and public health officials. Regional law enforcement continues to emphasize impaired driving enforcement and driver education initiatives, many of which are shaped by data shared at the Traffic Safety Summit.

While Colorado has seen an 11% decrease in traffic fatalities so far in 2025 — with 341 deaths reported — CDOT leaders say there’s still work ahead.

To learn more about CDOT’s safety programs and view the full 2025 Driver Behavior Report, visit:

https://www.codot.gov/safety

Information provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation.