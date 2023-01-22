Short-Term Rental Regulations Draft Ready for Review, Comment

An updated second draft of proposed short-term rental regulations is ready for public review and comment at two public open houses in late January 2023.

The proposed regulations will better align the changes and growth in the home-sharing and rental industry to address the impacts and compatibility of these properties in the community.

Short-term rentals can provide both advantages and challenges in communities. In July 2022, Larimer County began to update its existing short-term rental regulations in the Larimer County Land Use Code. Public input was gathered through webinars, online questionnaires, and in-person community meetings from stakeholders and community members to help guide the update.

The updated second draft, and revised Ordinance for Implementation and Enforcement of Short-Term Rental Regulations, were made ready to be viewed by the public on January 13 by visiting the Short-term Rentals Regulation Update page.

Larimer County Community Development also plans two community open houses for the public to hear details about the draft and gather input from the public:

Estes Valley Residents:

6 p.m., January 25, Estes Valley Community Center, 660 Community Dr., Estes Park. This is an in-person meeting for Estes Valley participants and weather permitting. The meeting will change to a Zoom webinar because of inclement weather. For updated information: Short-term Rentals Regulation Update.

Unincorporated Larimer County outside the Estes Valley:

6 p.m., January 26, a Zoom webinar for participants in unincorporated Larimer County Outside of the Estes Valley to view proposed regulation changes that apply to short-term rentals in unincorporated Larimer County. Register here to participate in the webinar: https://larimer-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N8wLR6PeT663VYSosAElkg

Community members and stakeholders are encouraged to give input on the draft through January 30.