Nutrien HUB Expands Digital Services for Northern Colorado Farmers

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland-based platform brings payments, financing, and agronomic insights into one streamlined tool

LOVELAND – Farmers across Northern Colorado now have more digital tools at their fingertips thanks to Nutrien Ag Solutions’ expansion of the Nutrien HUB, a platform designed to simplify farm management by integrating retail services, agronomic recommendations, financing, and environmental insights into one place.

The HUB empowers growers to make quicker decisions by streamlining access to financing programs, secure online payments, and paperless statements, while also offering weather insights and crop planning support. Based in Loveland, Nutrien Ag Solutions is bringing these tools closer to the community’s agricultural base.

“Farmers need more than inputs—they need a partner who helps them manage complexity with clarity and speed,” said Rob Clayton, Senior Vice President of North American Retail. “The Nutrien HUB is designed for farming, and it ensures growers have access to the right tools and offers, when and where they need them.”

Key Capabilities Already Available

Credit applications with near-instant results

with near-instant results Secure online payments to manage balances anytime

to manage balances anytime Paperless statements for easier recordkeeping

for easier recordkeeping Financing offers tied directly to crop consultant support

tied directly to crop consultant support Weather insights with daily agronomic analysis

with daily agronomic analysis Crop planning in collaboration with local consultants

Looking forward, Nutrien is developing additional features, including competitive financing enrollment tools, to expand grower control and convenience.

“The Nutrien HUB represents a major milestone in how we support our customers every day, not just during the season,” Clayton added.

Farmers interested in exploring the Nutrien HUB can contact their local Nutrien Ag Solutions crop consultant or visit Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Source: Nutrien Ag Solutions