Cold Temperatures Delay Poudre Schools Monday

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A two-hour delay affects non-charter schools across Poudre School District on January 26

Poudre School District announced that all non-charter school buildings will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 26, due to forecasted cold temperatures expected to impact Northern Colorado. Remote learning will not take place, and schools will dismiss at their regular times unless families are notified otherwise. Lunch service will continue as scheduled.

Because of the delayed start, breakfast service, field trips, meetings scheduled before or during the delay, and before-school AlphaBEST care are canceled. Families using AlphaBEST are encouraged to check directly with their provider for alternate childcare options.

After-school athletics and activities, facilities rentals, and after-school AlphaBEST care are expected to continue unless participants are notified of changes.

District transportation will run two hours later than normal. Cold weather and road conditions may cause additional delays, and families are encouraged to check the Zum bus-tracking app for the latest updates. The district also advises families to allow extra travel time and consider driving or carpooling for students who typically walk or bike.

Middle and high school students should check with their individual schools for details on how the delayed start may affect class schedules. The delay also applies to the Poudre School District Career Tech Center.

Charter schools authorized by the district or state, as well as local private schools, make weather-related decisions independently. Families should contact those schools directly for information.

Attribution: Poudre School District