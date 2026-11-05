Three Arrested in Loveland I-25 Shooting That Left Two Seriously Injured

Police say the September shooting was targeted, with two adults and a juvenile now facing attempted murder and other felony charges.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a September shooting near Interstate 25 and Eisenhower Boulevard that left two people with life-threatening injuries, according to the Loveland Police Department.

The investigation began shortly after midnight on September 21, when officers responded to an iPhone crash notification near the I-25 and Eisenhower Boulevard offramp. Officers located two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers transported both for emergency medical treatment.

Police said the victims are now in stable condition but continue to face significant recovery.

Following more than six weeks of investigation, detectives made three arrests Tuesday evening, November 3. Investigators determined that the shooting was targeted and believe the suspects knew at least one of the victims.

The suspects were identified as Jose Silva, Andres Valles, and a juvenile whose identity was not released.

All three face multiple felony charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit a felony. The charges also include a crime-of-violence sentencing allegation.

Valles faces an additional felony charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Magistrate Doak set cash-only bonds of $1.25 million for Valles and $750,000 for Silva. Magistrate Siegel ordered the juvenile detained pending the next court appearance.

The Loveland Police Department credited assistance from several agencies, including police departments in Thornton, Westminster, and Commerce City, as well as the District Attorney’s Office, the Colorado Information Analysis Center, FBI task forces, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“These incidents have no place in our community,” said Sergeant J. Pfoff. “When they occur, our department will relentlessly pursue those responsible.”

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the relationship between the suspects and victims.

The investigation remains under review as the case moves through the judicial process.

All charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.