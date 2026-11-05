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Fort Collins Boba Shop Invites Community to Tempt Fate on Friday the 13th

Blaine
Fort Collins Boba Shop Invites Community to Tempt Fate on Friday the 13th

The Bad Luck Club brings tarot readings, colorful lashes, lucky charms, and a free online game to The Exchange on November 13.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Friday the 13th is getting a playful twist in downtown Fort Collins as Tadpoles Boba hosts The Bad Luck Club, an evening of superstition-inspired activities, local shopping and boba tea.

The free event takes place Friday, November 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. on the rooftop at The Exchange, 234 N. College Avenue. Three women-owned Northern Colorado businesses will join Tadpoles for an evening designed around tempting fate—or bringing a little good luck.

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Guests can explore tarot readings from Love Mary Letters, add colorful lash extensions with Stardust Beauty Studio, or create personalized good-luck charms at Blushed Pink Boutique. Each vendor will offer services or merchandise for purchase.

Tadpoles will also feature its new Hibernation seasonal drink menu, offering six woodland-inspired beverages alongside its regular favorites.

“Tattoo shops have owned Friday the 13th for years, so we wanted to give it the Tadpoles treatment: a little dark, a lot cute,” said Julie, owner of Tadpoles Boba. “I love hosting nights like this, where local women-owned businesses get to show off what they do and our community gets a reason to hang out on the rooftop together.”

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The celebration extends online with a free browser game, also called The Bad Luck Club. Players guide a cartoon Ouija planchette through a night sky, collecting lucky charms while avoiding black cats, broken mirrors, and other bad-luck symbols.

Participants can submit scores to a live leaderboard using their Instagram handles. The leaderboard closes at 7:13 p.m. on November 13, and the three highest-scoring players will win free boba.

The event is free to attend, although individual vendors set their own prices.

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Tadpoles Boba regularly hosts community gatherings highlighting women-owned businesses, including its monthly FoCo Girls’ Night.

Event information: Friday, November 13, 5–8 p.m., Tadpoles Boba at The Exchange, 234 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins.

Learn more or play the game: https://tadpolesboba.com/pages/play

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