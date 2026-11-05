Fort Collins Boba Shop Invites Community to Tempt Fate on Friday the 13th

The Bad Luck Club brings tarot readings, colorful lashes, lucky charms, and a free online game to The Exchange on November 13.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Friday the 13th is getting a playful twist in downtown Fort Collins as Tadpoles Boba hosts The Bad Luck Club, an evening of superstition-inspired activities, local shopping and boba tea.

The free event takes place Friday, November 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. on the rooftop at The Exchange, 234 N. College Avenue. Three women-owned Northern Colorado businesses will join Tadpoles for an evening designed around tempting fate—or bringing a little good luck.

Guests can explore tarot readings from Love Mary Letters, add colorful lash extensions with Stardust Beauty Studio, or create personalized good-luck charms at Blushed Pink Boutique. Each vendor will offer services or merchandise for purchase.

Tadpoles will also feature its new Hibernation seasonal drink menu, offering six woodland-inspired beverages alongside its regular favorites.

“Tattoo shops have owned Friday the 13th for years, so we wanted to give it the Tadpoles treatment: a little dark, a lot cute,” said Julie, owner of Tadpoles Boba. “I love hosting nights like this, where local women-owned businesses get to show off what they do and our community gets a reason to hang out on the rooftop together.”

The celebration extends online with a free browser game, also called The Bad Luck Club. Players guide a cartoon Ouija planchette through a night sky, collecting lucky charms while avoiding black cats, broken mirrors, and other bad-luck symbols.

Participants can submit scores to a live leaderboard using their Instagram handles. The leaderboard closes at 7:13 p.m. on November 13, and the three highest-scoring players will win free boba.

The event is free to attend, although individual vendors set their own prices.

Tadpoles Boba regularly hosts community gatherings highlighting women-owned businesses, including its monthly FoCo Girls’ Night.

Event information: Friday, November 13, 5–8 p.m., Tadpoles Boba at The Exchange, 234 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins.

Learn more or play the game: https://tadpolesboba.com/pages/play