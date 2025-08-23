Town of Firestone Loses Water Contract with Central Weld County Water District

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Longstanding service agreement cancelled, town to take over water operations in 2028

GREELEY, Colo. (Aug. 22, 2025) – After nearly six decades of providing water to Firestone, the Central Weld County Water District (CWCWD) announced it will terminate its service contract with the town effective August 21, 2028.

The District’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to end the agreement, citing years of mounting challenges with Firestone’s current management and Board of Trustees. According to CWCWD, repeated legal disputes, lack of cooperation, and growing financial strain have made the partnership unsustainable.

“It is unfortunate that despite our efforts to communicate and maintain a future-focused, mutually beneficial relationship between the Town of Firestone and the Central Weld County Water District, we have faced persistent and unnecessary obstacles,” said Stan Linker, CWCWD general manager. “These ongoing challenges have also created an immense financial burden for our District and made it impossible to sustain a partnership.”

Since 2018, the relationship between the Town and the District has shifted drastically, demanding significant time and resources to address disputes. Linker said the decision to cancel the contract was not preferred but became necessary to refocus the District’s mission on delivering reliable and affordable water to its other communities and retail customers across Weld County.

Under the terms of the agreement, CWCWD is required to provide three years’ notice. After August 21, 2028, the Town of Firestone will be solely responsible for operating and managing water service for its residents and businesses.

How Firestone Residents Can Get Information

Residents and businesses with questions about future water service are encouraged to contact Firestone leadership directly:

Firestone Mayor and Board of Trustees – Contact Information

– Contact Information Town Hall – 9950 Park Ave., Firestone, Colo., 80504

– 9950 Park Ave., Firestone, Colo., 80504 Phone – 303-833-3291

– 303-833-3291 Calendar of Meetings & Events – Firestone Events

Additional background on the District’s efforts to resolve issues with Firestone is available at CWCWD.com/Town-of-Firestone.

About Central Weld County Water District

Founded in 1965, CWCWD provides water service across 250 square miles of Weld County, including nine towns and more than 64,000 people. The District manages an extensive network of pipelines, storage tanks, and pumping stations while maintaining some of the most affordable water rates in the region. Learn more at CWCWD.com.