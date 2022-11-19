Town of Wellington Spill Mitigation Final Report

Spill Mitigation Final Report

On September 21, approximately 200 gallons of 25% sodium hydroxide leaked into the street during a routine supply delivery to the Town of Wellington Nanofiltration Water Purification Unit. Wellington Fire Protection District was dispatched to the scene, quickly setting appropriate boundaries, and notifying residents in the immediate area.

The response team initially contained the contaminant with a soil dam to prevent further spread. Additional soil was used to absorb and dispose of the bulk of the contaminant. Weather reports indicated rain in the forecast, causing responders to devise a plan to limit the impact of the remaining contaminant in a rain event. As the storm began, dilution was identified as the solution to protect people and downstream water inlets that connect to Boxelder Creek. Testing conducted by the response team after dilution indicated there would be no anticipated impact on downstream waterways.

The Town of Wellington has completed all spill reporting in accordance with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Water Quality Control Division requirements.

Additional questions can be directed to the Town of Wellington directly at (970) 568-3381 x 190.