Trail of a Lifetime: Final Push Brings Poudre River Trail Vision Within Reach

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

NORTHERN COLORADO — After more than four decades of planning, negotiating, and piecing together individual segments, the Poudre River Trail is on the verge of becoming a fully continuous, paved corridor stretching about 45 miles from northwest of Fort Collins to Greeley.

Crews are now completing what has long been considered the final gap in the trail — a roughly one-mile stretch between Timnath and Windsor that will connect trails extending from the Bellvue area near Fort Collins all the way to Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

For many users, the final link will feel like more than just another section of pavement. It will complete a corridor that threads together riverside open spaces, wildlife habitat, neighborhoods, and communities across two counties — offering an uninterrupted experience for cyclists, walkers, runners, and families who make the trail part of their daily rhythm.

A Milestone Decades in the Making

Poudre River Trail under construction (Photo provided by City of Fort Collins)

“This is a major accomplishment,” says Zac Wiebe of the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, reflecting a sentiment shared by planners and volunteers who have shepherded this project for generations.

The vision traces back to early studies and designs in the 1970s and evolved through shifting community priorities, funding challenges, and a patchwork of land acquisitions. Only with persistent coordination between cities, counties, and partners across the Front Range has the trail slowly matured into the one people enjoy today.

According to project partners, construction on the final mile — including a safe crossing over irrigation infrastructure and sensitive terrain — is expected to wrap up this spring, marking the official close of the decades-long effort to stitch the regional route together.

More Than Just a Path

When complete, the Poudre River Trail won’t just be a long ribbon of pavement. It will be a cultural and ecological corridor that connects people to the river’s shifting moods, native plants, and migrating birds. It has already become integral to Northern Colorado’s outdoor lifestyle, facilitating everything from daily commutes to weekend rides and quiet nature walks.

Local officials and trail advocates hope that connecting the full 45 miles will boost not only recreation but also appreciation for open space and collaborative planning across municipal lines. “When communities think bigger than just their own piece of the trail,” one planner noted, “you get something truly regional.”

Beyond Completion

Even as the final gap nears opening, some voices in the trail community are already dreaming bigger — envisioning future extensions westward toward the Poudre Canyon or eastward to where the river meets the South Platte River. Those expansions, advocates say, could be the next chapter in a story that began with a student study in the 1970s and grew into one of Northern Colorado’s most cherished public amenities.

For more information, visit poudretrail.org and poudreheritage.org.

See a recent related story, with a Timnath perspective, in North Forty News’ Timnath Section.

Get Northern Colorado’s top trails, community news, and local insights every morning at 5 a.m. in the North Forty News Daily Update.