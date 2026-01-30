Weekend Weather – Mild, Brief Friday Chill

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado is set up for a mostly sunny, milder stretch to close out January and start February, with just a small, late-Friday window for a few flurries near the Interstate 25 corridor.

Friday (January 30) looks mostly sunny with a high near 48 and a low around 19. A weak front slips through late Friday, and while most of the day stays quiet, the National Weather Service notes light snow may develop over the northeast plains late Friday with a few flurries potentially reaching as far west as the Interstate 25 corridor Friday night.

Saturday (January 31) turns warmer with mostly sunny skies and a high near 55, then a low around 23. Foothills and higher terrain may see occasional light snow showers, and breezier conditions are possible—especially near the ridgelines and passes—so plan for a few slick spots if you’re heading into the high country.

Sunday (February 1) stays bright and mild with sunshine and a high near 56, then a low around 27 as clouds increase late. The overall theme is dry, warmer air returning after the brief Friday cool-down—consistent with CSU’s near-term model signals, which emphasize limited precipitation around the Front Range.

As of Thursday, January 29, there are no active watches, warnings, or advisories listed for Fort Collins—the only active product shown is a Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update: https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate.