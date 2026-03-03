Two Killed in West Greeley Crash

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Late-night collision involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle claims two lives

Two Loveland residents were killed Saturday night in a fiery crash in west Greeley, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. on February 28 to a two-vehicle collision at 95th Avenue and Weld County Road 54 (37th Street). Investigators say a semi-truck pulling a trailer was traveling westbound on Weld County Road 54 and slowing to turn south onto 95th Avenue when a Subaru WRX traveling behind it failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of the trailer.

The impact caused the Subaru to catch fire.

The driver of the Subaru, a 49-year-old woman from Loveland, and her passenger, a 36-year-old Loveland man, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin have been notified.

The 42-year-old Gilcrest man driving the semi remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police said the crash remains under investigation and no additional information was available as of Tuesday.

The intersection, located near the western edge of Greeley, serves as a key connector for drivers traveling between Weld County communities, including Greeley, Gilcrest, and Loveland. Authorities have not indicated whether weather, speed, or other factors contributed to the collision.

Residents with information about the crash are encouraged to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.

Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.