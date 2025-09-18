Larimer County Invites Community to Celebrate Public Lands Day with Volunteer Projects and Activities

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weeklong events highlight stewardship, outdoor education, and Northern Colorado’s open spaces

LOVELAND — Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is inviting Northern Colorado residents to celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 27, and throughout the week leading up to it with a full slate of free community activities and volunteer opportunities.

The celebration will feature a family-friendly litter cleanup project at Carter Lake, Flatiron, and Pinewood reservoirs. Open to all ages, the project is a chance for the community to make a hands-on difference in protecting local watersheds and recreation areas.

In addition, LCDNR is hosting a series of guided programs designed to showcase the value of public lands:

Arapaho Bend Pond Clean-Up – Partner program with Fort Collins Natural Areas, Thursday, Sept. 18

– Partner program with Fort Collins Natural Areas, Thursday, Sept. 18 Leave it to Beavers! – River Bluffs Open Space and Poudre River Trail, Friday, Sept. 19

– River Bluffs Open Space and Poudre River Trail, Friday, Sept. 19 The Geology of Devil’s Backbone – Devil’s Backbone Open Space, Wednesday, Sept. 24

– Devil’s Backbone Open Space, Wednesday, Sept. 24 Canyon Edge Open Space Public Tour – Thursday, Sept. 25

– Thursday, Sept. 25 Litter Cleanup Project – Carter Lake Area, Saturday, Sept. 27

With community support, Larimer County has conserved more than 57,000 acres of land and manages nearly 100 miles of trails. These efforts are key to sustaining the outdoor lifestyle and quality of life that define Northern Colorado.

All events are free, but registration is required. To sign up, visit offero.larimer.org/calendar. For more details about the department and its work, go to larimer.gov/naturalresources.