USDA Seeks Applications for Grants to Help People in Rural and Tribal Communities Access Remote Education and Health Care Resources

Applications for Distance Learning & Telemedicine Grants due Jan 30, 2023

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small today announced that USDA is accepting grant applications for the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) program to help people in rural and tribal communities access remote education and health care resources.

The DLT program helps fund real-time, interactive distance learning and telemedicine services in rural and tribal areas to increase access to education, training and health care resources that are otherwise limited or unavailable. This effort is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal that every American has access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet. Digital equity is an important component of that mission. For instance, the DLT program gives students the opportunity to participate in classes that may be in places that are too far to access. DLT funds can also help connect rural people virtually to medical professionals without leaving their home. USDA plans to make $64 million available in fiscal year 2023. Of this amount, $12 million is intended for projects that provide substance use disorder treatment services to people in rural areas.

Eligible applicants include state and local governmental entities, federally recognized tribes, nonprofits, and for-profit businesses.

Applications must be submitted electronically through grants.gov no later than January 30, 2023. For additional information, please visit the DLT webpage or for projects in Colorado contact Bradley Clausen, bradley.clausen@usda.gov.

USDA is offering priority points to projects that advance key priorities under the Biden-Harris Administration to help communities create more and better market opportunities, advance equity and combat climate change. These extra points will increase the likelihood of funding. For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/ priority-points.