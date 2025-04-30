Wanted in Weld County: Eddie Benavidez for Multiple Warrants – Contact Weld County Sheriff’s Office

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for Eddie Benavidez, age 46, who has multiple outstanding warrants. These include:

Failure to Comply (FTC) with Bond – Burglary 1-Armed With Explosives/Weapon

Failure to Comply (FTC) with Bond – Burglary 1-Assault/Menace

Failure to Comply (FTC) with Bond – Robbery-Agg-Possess Real/Simulated Weapon

Failure to Comply (FTC) with Bond – Burglary 2-Theft of a Firearm

Failure to Comply (FTC) with Bond – Robbery-Agg-Possess 1

Failure to Comply (FTC) with Bond – Theft between $300 and $1000

Probation Violation – Harassment (Strike/shove/kick)

Benavidez is described as a male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting tips regarding Benavidez’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is urged to call their tip line at (970) 304-6464.

Please note: The Weld County Sheriff’s Office requests that tips not be posted on social media. Please use the provided phone number.

It is important to remember that all charges are merely accusations until proven guilty in a court of law.