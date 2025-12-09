Weld County Investigators Seek Community Videos to Identify SUV in Shooting

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Detectives release multiple images of the suspect vehicle and urge residents near County Road 19 to help.

Weld County Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, December 7, 2025, in the 10100 block of Weld County Road 19. Authorities have released multiple still images from attendee-submitted videos to help identify the involved vehicle.

Based on video evidence, investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a silver or gray Chevy Suburban, Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon, or GMC Yukon XL. The vehicle appears to have front driver ‘s-side bumper damage and was captured from several angles in the dark, illuminated by headlights and emergency lighting at the scene.

Video stills show:

The SUV is traveling through a crowded, dimly lit area with multiple vehicles nearby.

A rear view of the SUV with distinct vertical taillights consistent with GM full-size SUVs.

A side profile indicating a four-door model with tinted rear windows.

. Possible cargo or decal material on the rear tailgate in one frame (unclear due to video quality).

Detectives are urging anyone in the area or nearby to review their home, doorbell, dash-cam, or cellphone footage from around the time of the incident. Investigators are seeking any suspicious activity or vehicles matching the SUV shown in the released images.

(Graphic courtesy Weld County Sheriff’s Department)

Community members who have information but have not yet spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact:

Detective Shagena

– Phone: (970) 400-5381

– Email: [email protected]

Additional reporting options include:

– Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (970) 304-6464

– Crimetips email: [email protected]

– Dispatch (for immediate information): (970) 350-9600

