Weld County Man Faces 25 Child Sexual Assault Charges

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigation spans multiple years and locations, including Fort Lupton church

A Weld County man has been arrested and faces 25 counts of sexual assault on a child following a multi-year investigation involving alleged abuse of a juvenile victim, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Community Message

Deputies initially responded on March 10 to a follow-up call in the Aristocrat Ranchettes area, where a juvenile female reported she had been sexually assaulted by a family friend over a period of approximately four years. Authorities say the alleged incidents occurred at the suspect’s residence and at a church in Fort Lupton.

Detectives took over the case and identified the suspect as 36-year-old Jesus Chacon. Investigators determined Chacon had supervised a nursery at a local United Methodist church in Fort Lupton, where he had responsibility for the victim on multiple occasions.

Jesus Chacon

Based on the investigation, detectives developed probable cause and arrested Chacon on suspicion of 25 counts of sexual assault on a child, including allegations involving a position of trust and a pattern of abuse.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information who has not yet spoken with investigators to contact Detective Jeremy McLaughlan at (970) 400-5816.

All charges are allegations, and the suspect is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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Attribution: Weld County Sheriff’s Office