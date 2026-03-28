Windsor Chocolate Shop Hosts Give Back Day

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community event supports Weld County families through diaper donations and local partnerships

A Windsor chocolate shop is turning sweets into support for local families this weekend, inviting Northern Colorado residents to give back while enjoying handcrafted treats and coffee.

Community Message

High Desert Chocolates will host its first “Give Back Sunday” on March 29, partnering with United Way of Weld County and local sponsor Bumble Bee Blinds. The event encourages community members to bring a bag of diapers to donate, with participants receiving 10% off their purchase. All donations will go directly to families in need across Weld County.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the shop’s downtown Windsor location, offering a mix of artisan chocolates, specialty coffee, and community engagement. Representatives from United Way of Weld County will be on-site throughout the day to share information about programs and volunteer opportunities.

A guest barista appearance from Bumble Bee Blinds will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, adding a unique touch to the morning. Throughout the day, drinks will feature a custom-printed logo on top, created with a specialty latte art machine, creating a distinctive visual experience for visitors.

Organizers say the goal is simple: bring people together while making a meaningful impact locally.

High Desert Chocolates, located at 430 Main Street in Windsor, has built its reputation around community connection, offering handcrafted confections and a welcoming gathering space. Through events like this, the business continues to expand its role in supporting Northern Colorado families.

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Attribution: Information provided by High Desert Chocolates