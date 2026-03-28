Canyon Concert Ballet Unveils 2026–2027 Season

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

“Temptation” theme anchors lineup of classics and new works in Fort Collins

Canyon Concert Ballet has announced its 2026–2027 season, bringing a mix of new productions and returning favorites to stages in Northern Colorado. The season, titled “Temptation,” will explore themes of desire, transformation, and consequence through a range of performances designed to engage both longtime patrons and new audiences.

Community Message

Led by Artistic Director Michael Pappalardo, the Fort Collins-based company continues to expand its regional presence with a lineup that blends contemporary choreography with well-known stories. The season opens with “Innovation,” a new work that pushes beyond traditional ballet forms, highlighting emerging choreographers and the versatility of the company’s dancers.

The holiday tradition “The Nutcracker” returns as a centerpiece of the season, drawing families from across Northern Colorado with its familiar story and seasonal appeal. In winter, “Dangerous Liaisons” brings a darker, more dramatic tone, exploring themes of power and manipulation set against an 18th-century backdrop.

Spring programming features “Cinderella,” a classic story of resilience and transformation, while the season concludes with “Carmen,” a bold, emotionally charged production inspired by both classical and flamenco influences.

Canyon Concert Ballet leaders say the upcoming season reflects a continued commitment to storytelling that resonates locally while pushing artistic boundaries. The company remains a key part of the region’s arts scene, providing accessible performances and cultural experiences for communities across Fort Collins, Loveland, and beyond.

Season subscriptions and single tickets are expected to be available soon. More information is available at Canyon Concert Ballet or online at ccballet.org.

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Attribution: Canyon Concert Ballet