Windsor Man Arrested on 34 Felony Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police investigation, aided by state and national partners, leads to arrest in Windsor

WINDSOR, Colo. – A Windsor man has been arrested on 34 felony charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor following a months-long investigation by the Windsor Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Detectives took Isai Abi Dominguez, 26, into custody on August 13 after a coordinated effort that began with information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip involved suspected possession and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) within Windsor’s jurisdiction.

Multiple cyber tips indicated the upload, possession, and distribution of exploitative material across social media platforms. Investigators linked the activity to a single individual and executed a search warrant at Dominguez’s home earlier this year, seizing several electronic devices. Forensic analysis uncovered additional CSAM content beyond what was initially reported.

Dominguez faces:

16 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class 3 Felony)

of Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class 3 Felony) 18 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class 4 Felony)

Authorities emphasize that all charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More information about the Windsor Police Department is available at windsorPD.com.

Source: Windsor Police Department