by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There are nights when the lights in my office stay on long after most of Northern Colorado has gone quiet.

The last headline gets tightened. A photo gets adjusted. A fact gets checked one more time. Then I scroll back through the pages and ask myself the same question I ask every week:

Is this enough?

This team — small but relentless — puts every possible ounce of effort into keeping the news flowing across Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Greeley, Johnstown, Wellington, and the communities in between. We chase down public safety updates along Interstate 25. We sit in rooms where water leaders debate the future of the Poudre. We cover local recovery programs expanding beds in Wellington. We show up for the theater in Johnstown and the music in Windsor. We walk trails and photograph whatever is around us.

We do it because this region deserves to see itself clearly.

But here’s the truth: effort alone doesn’t grow local journalism.

Support does.

The Daily Update — the simple email that lands at 5 a.m. — is more than a morning briefing. It’s the backbone of this newsroom. It’s what allows us to grow, to hire, to cover more meetings, to attend more events, to dig deeper into stories that matter. It’s what keeps Northern Colorado from becoming a news desert.

When you sign up, forward it, or tell a neighbor about it, you’re not just subscribing to an email.

You’re strengthening the only independently owned regional weekly dedicated solely to this place.

I’ll keep working the late nights. This team will keep pouring everything we have into every page. But if you believe Northern Colorado deserves strong, steady, local reporting — the kind rooted here and accountable here — then I’m asking you to stand with us through the Daily Update.

It’s not just an email.

It’s a lifeline.

Also, sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link; the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

NorthFortyNews.com