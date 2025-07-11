Northern Colorado Weekend Forecast: PM Storms Friday, Hot and Sunny by Sunday

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

If you’re planning on being out and about this weekend in Northern Colorado, it’s shaping up to be a classic summer stretch, with just one day of uncertainty.

Friday brings the only real weather wrinkle, with highs around 87°F and a solid chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. It’s a great morning to get things done outside, but have a plan to pivot by late day. Overnight, it’ll cool to a crisp 55°F.

By Saturday, conditions improve significantly. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high around 91–92°F and a pleasant overnight low of 57°F.

Sunday will be sunny and even hotter, with temperatures pushing 93°F during the day and a warm evening low around 59°F. While a stray shower could still pop up, it’ll feel more like the dog days of summer than anything else.

Plan to beat the heat by drinking plenty of water and keeping your radar apps close on Friday!