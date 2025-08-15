From Blue Lake to Back-to-School: Northern Colorado’s Season of Change

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

The first hints of fall are still weeks away, but in Northern Colorado, the energy has already shifted. School zones are buzzing with kids, backpacks, and those familiar neon vests of crossing guards who, year after year, stand as quiet sentinels for safety. Their presence reminds me that our communities are made strong not just by the big moments, but by the people who quietly show up day after day.

Last weekend, I found my reminder of that in the high country. My sons and I took the Winnebago up the Poudre Canyon for one last summer escape before the school bell rang. Chambers Lake may have been drained for maintenance, but the trip was complete with towering pines, trout at Blue Lake, and the kind of laughter that makes sore legs worth every step. You’ll find that story, and the photos, in this edition.

We’re also celebrating stories of creativity and resilience this week—like the Loveland artist whose chalk art has been gracing Pastels on 5th for eight years, and the hardy August perennials that thrive when most of the garden has called it quits.

From Buckeye School’s centennial celebration to the reminder to slow down for our crossing guards, this issue is full of the people, places, and traditions that make Northern Colorado not just where we live, but where we belong.

Thank you for being part of this community, and for supporting local, independent journalism that keeps our stories alive.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

NorthFortyNews.com

