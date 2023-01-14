Windsor Police Commander Graduates FBI National Academy 

The Windsor Police Department is pleased to announce the graduation of Commander Aaron Lopez from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, where he was also a domestic host within the International Partnership program. The 284th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 48 states, the District of Columbia, and 27 foreign nations, five military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for is academic excellence, the National Academy includes 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend and typically hold executive-level roles. On average, participants possess 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to serve their agencies in executive-level positions. Lopez has been in law enforcement since 2003 and joined the Windsor Police Department in 2006. He served Windsor in a variety of roles including patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant and traffic safety unit sergeant, and in 2020 Lopez was promoted to Commander.

FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the December 8, 2022 ceremony, along with class 284 representative William Lexton-Jones of the Metropolitan Police of London, United Kingdom. The 284th session had the unique opportunity to welcome DJ Danial, a young boy diagnosed with terminal cancer, but a passion for law enforcement. National Academy students welcomed DJ as an honorary class graduate and swore him in as an honorary officer with 52 participating agencies, including the Windsor Police Department. DJ is now an honorary officer with 758 law enforcement organizations and continues to defy the odds in his battle against cancer.

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees and expertise provide training with many of the instructors being recognized internationally within their fields. During the 284th session, the National Academy celebrated its 50th anniversary in Quantico, Virginia, which is the same facility where the FBI trains it’s new Agents and Intelligence Analysts.

The Windsor Police Department is committed to professional development, training, and sustaining our further through strong leadership. By investing in the continued education and training of our department members, we continually strengthen our agency and commitment to the community. Special thanks go out to all of our community members for their ongoing support in our mission to Make a Difference Every Day, to the FBI National Academy, and to the members of the Windsor Police Department for their professionalism and dedication to service.