Windsor Police Department Announces Creation of K9 Unit

The Windsor Police Department has announced the creation of the Windsor K9 Unit. This unit will consist of two dogs, two handlers, and a supervisor. Officer Marshal Allen, his K9 partner Xaros, Officer Clara Steingart, and her K9 partner Zuma will spend the subsequent month bonding before attending the K9 academy in January. Zuma and Xaros will be trained as dual-purpose K9s, meaning that both dogs will be trained in narcotics detection and criminal apprehension.

Officer Allen has been with the Windsor Police Department for six years. He will be working with Xaros, a 16-month-old male Belgian Malinois. Officer Steingart has been a Windsor Police Officer since 2018. She will work with Zuma, an 18-month-old male German Shepard. Both dogs in the K9 unit come from Poland. The Windsor Police Department K9 Unit looks forward to serving the community.

For more information about the Windsor Police Department, visit windsorpd.com.