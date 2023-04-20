Windsor Police To Host Prescription Take Back Day, April 22

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Windsor Police Department, 200 N. 11th St., will help residents safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This service is in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and is free to the public, with no questions asked.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day encourages the public to turn in unused prescription medications safely and securely. The Windsor Police Department cannot accept illicit drugs, mercury (thermometers), needles, oxygen containers, chemotherapy, radioactive substances, or pressurized canisters.

For more information about Take Back Day, visit takebackday.dea.gov. For more information about the Windsor Police Department, visit windsorpd.com.