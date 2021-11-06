Wing Shack Shifts Focus from Chickens to Turkeys for 8th Annual Turkey Drive

Halloween is O-V-E-R and the giving season is upon us! For the 8th year in a row, Wing Shack is hosting a Turkey Drive to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County, Weld Food Bank, Our Center (Longmont, CO), and Needs Inc (Cheyenne, WY). It feels good to give and the demand for food assistance is rising at an extraordinary rate. Food banks and food pantries are bracing for the impact of more need this year along with the effects of a limited supply chain.

Development Director of OUR Center, Elaine Klotz, provided the following insights: “Since March 2020, OUR Center is seeing needs exceeding 350% of what we would see in a normal year.” The shortages are staggering and Wing Shack, along with our community partners, wants to be a big part of stepping up and meeting the demand for some of our most vulnerable residents in the communities we serve. The COVID19 pandemic has presented countless challenges, especially for community services providers.

Wing Shack has pledged a donation to its food bank and food pantry partners. They will give a $5 cash card to every guest that donates a turkey – additionally, Wing Shack will donate $5 for every turkey it receives. In just the past four years, the Wing Shack Turkey Drive has collected over 1500 turkeys and Wing Shack has donated over $10,000 to help fight hunger.

