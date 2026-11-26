Wellington resident remembered for his military service, aviation career, integrity, and devotion to family and friends.

John “Ski” Maslankowski passed away peacefully at home in Wellington, Colorado, on November 5, 2026, at the age of 78, after an 18-year battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Ski’s life was shaped by service, skill, and the distinctive path he made his own. He built a remarkable career through military service focused on special operations and aviation, work that reflected both commitment and precision. After retirement, he continued his aviation career with Kalitta Airlines and also worked as a gunsmith, carrying forward pursuits that remained an important part of his life and legacy.

He is remembered with love by his daughter, Mandy; his son-in-law, Mike; his granddaughter, Coty; and countless others — friends, colleagues, and caregivers — whose lives were touched by his presence. The many chapters of his life left a lasting impression on those who knew him and shared in his journey.

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Ski’s story is one of service, work, integrity, humor, and lasting connection. These qualities, plainly seen in the life he lived, continue to shine through the memories held by family and friends. His name evokes a life of purpose, dedication, and moments remembered with gratitude.

As those who knew John “Ski” Maslankowski reflect on his life, they celebrate a man whose work, presence, and enduring spirit made a distinct mark on the world. His memory lives on in the hearts of all who knew him.

A celebration of Ski’s life will be held on January 9, 2027, at the T-Bar in Wellington. Additional details will be announced.