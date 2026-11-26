From the region’s agricultural roots to turkey trots, holiday lights, and last-minute dinner options, Northern Colorado offers plenty of reasons to celebrate.

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There is something special about Thanksgiving in Northern Colorado. The fields have largely been harvested, snow dusts the distant mountain peaks, and kitchens across the region fill with the familiar aromas of roasting turkey, homemade pies, and family recipes passed down through generations.

Whether you’re gathering around a farmhouse table outside Wellington, hosting family in Fort Collins, or spending a quiet holiday in the foothills, Thanksgiving offers a welcome opportunity to reconnect with the people and places that make Northern Colorado home.

And if the turkey ends up looking more like a charcoal briquette than the centerpiece of a holiday feast, there’s no need to panic. A few local establishments have you covered.

A Holiday Rooted in the Harvest

When President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving observance in 1863, Colorado was still a territory. Fort Collins had yet to become an incorporated town, and neither Greeley nor Loveland had been founded.

Long before that proclamation, Indigenous peoples inhabited the region, including the Ute, Arapaho,o and Cheyenne. Their relationships with the land, traditions, and experiences remain important parts of Northern Colorado’s history.

Greeley’s Union Colony was established in 1870, followed by the Fort Collins Agricultural Colony in 1872. Irrigation, farming,g and eventually the railroads helped transform the region into a thriving agricultural center.

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For farming and ranching families, Thanksgiving carried a particularly meaningful connection to the land and the completion of another growing season. history.fcgov.com

Fort Collins Express, November 28, 1918, Thanksgiving Edition (Original Photo courtesy history.fcgov.com; this AI-enhanced restoration reconstructs details that were indistinct in the original photograph)

A Thanksgiving Memory From 1918

More than a century ago, Northern Colorado residents were already using Thanksgiving as an opportunity to reflect on how much their community had changed.

In the November 28, 1918, Thanksgiving edition of the Fort Collins Express, local historian Ansel Watrous recalled his arrival in Fort Collins in December 1877.

He described a small settlement of perhaps 500 residents, scattered cottages, few developed streets, and a largely treeless landscape. Despite his initial disappointment, the mountains captured his attention.

His account, preserved by the Fort Collins History Connection, offers a fascinating glimpse into the community’s humble beginnings.

Today, those same mountains remain a defining feature of life in Northern Colorado — and something many residents continue to be thankful for. history.fcgov.com

Two Festive Ways to Celebrate Thanksgiving

Work Up an Appetite at the Loveland Turkey Trot

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the annual Loveland Turkey Trot kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, November 26, at 2000 N. Boise Ave.

The family-friendly 5K welcomes runners, walkers,s and even four-legged companions. Participants can enjoy live music, food trucks, and festive activities.

Proceeds benefit the BridgeWell Foundation of Northern Colorado, which helps Larimer and Weld County residents cover everyday expenses while facing medical crises.

Registration and information: lovelandturkeytrot.com. Loveland Chamber of Commerce

Catch the Glow in Estes Park

Extend the Thanksgiving celebration into Friday, November 27, with the annual Catch the Glow Parade in downtown Estes Park.

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Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the free event features more than 40 illuminated parade entries, including handcrafted floats, marching bands,s and decorated fire trucks.

Bundle up, grab a hot chocolate and enjoy the transition from Thanksgiving to the Christmas season against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains.

More information: Visit Estes Park. Visit Estes Park

(Photo from Shutterstock)

Burned the Turkey? Dinner Is Still an Option

Even the most experienced home cooks occasionally have a Thanksgiving mishap. Fortunately, several Northern Colorado establishments plan to open on Thanksgiving Day.

The Boot Grill — Loveland

Located at 4164 Clydesdale Parkway, The Boot Grill is offering a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner for $27.99, with a prime rib option available for an additional $5.

Service begins at 11 a.m., and walk-in customers are welcome, subject to availability.

Call 970-685-4737 to check availability before heading out. Golden Hour

Black-Eyed Pea — Fort Collins

Located at 807 E. Harmony Road, Black-Eyed Pea has advertised Thanksgiving dining from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring turkey breast, country ham, or pot roast, accompanied by vegetables, rolls, and dessert.

Advertised prices are $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger.

Call 970-825-5601 to confirm holiday hours and availability. Golden Hour

Making Room for Gratitude

Thanksgiving can also be a difficult time for neighbors experiencing food insecurity, financial hardship, or loneliness.

In Fort Collins, nonprofit FoCo Cafe is celebrating its 12th anniversary with a Thanksgiving community lunch from noon to 3 p.m. at 225 Maple St. Meals are available for optional donations, and everyone is welcome. Those wishing to help can also support the cafe’s pay-it-forward meal program.

Learn more at fococafe.org. FoCo Cafe

More than 160 years after Lincoln’s Thanksgiving proclamation, the holiday remains an invitation to appreciate what we have and consider what we can share.

Perhaps the best Northern Colorado Thanksgiving tradition isn’t found in a particular recipe, parade, or annual gathering. It’s found in the willingness to make room at the table for someone else.

The turkey doesn’t have to be perfect. The house doesn’t have to be spotless. Sometimes, the best holiday memories come from the things that didn’t go according to plan.

Happy Thanksgiving, Northern Colorado.