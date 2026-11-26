From major retailers to independent downtown shops, Northern Colorado shoppers have plenty of opportunities to find holiday deals while supporting their local communities.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Thanksgiving celebrations are underway today, but for many Northern Colorado residents, attention is already turning to Black Friday, November 27, and the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

While national retailers traditionally attract shoppers with discounts on electronics, clothing, toys, and household goods, Northern Colorado’s independent businesses offer another reason to head out this weekend: keeping holiday spending close to home.

Shopping Local Makes a Difference

From Old Town Fort Collins and downtown Loveland to Greeley, Windsor, Wellington, and Berthoud, locally owned shops offer distinctive gifts, handmade goods, specialty foods, and personal service.

Shopping locally helps sustain jobs, supports community investment, and keeps neighborhood business districts vibrant year-round.

The holiday shopping weekend continues with Small Business Saturday on November 28, a nationwide initiative launched in 2010 to encourage consumers to support independent businesses.

Holiday Shopping Beyond the Big-Box Stores

Several Northern Colorado holiday markets offer alternatives to traditional Black Friday shopping:

Holiday Artisan Market, Fort Collins: More than 100 vendors will showcase handmade merchandise at the Fort Collins Senior Center on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 100 vendors will showcase handmade merchandise at the Fort Collins Senior Center on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Colorado Makers Market, Fort Collins: Local artists and independent vendors will fill the Northside Aztlan Community Center on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Local artists and independent vendors will fill the Northside Aztlan Community Center on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Small Business Saturday, Downtown Windsor: Downtown shopping promotions and holiday festivities are scheduled throughout Saturday.

Downtown shopping promotions and holiday festivities are scheduled throughout Saturday. Old Town Spree, Fort Collins: Shoppers and diners can enter to win downtown gift cards throughout the holiday season.

Additional shopping information is available at Visit Fort Collins and Downtown Fort Collins. Visit Fort Collins+2

Shop Smart This Holiday Season

Consumers should compare prices, set spending limits, review return policies, and stay cautious with unfamiliar online retailers. A large advertised discount does not necessarily guarantee the lowest available price.

For those shopping online, Cyber Monday follows on November 30.

Whether tomorrow’s plans include an early-morning shopping trip or a leisurely afternoon exploring downtown storefronts, Northern Colorado residents have an opportunity to make their holiday purchases meaningful.

Find additional holiday activities at the North Forty News Community Calendar.