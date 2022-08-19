City of Fort Collins Seeks Volunteers to Serve on the Youth Advisory Board

Applications are now open for residents interested in serving on the Youth Advisory Board.

The Youth Advisory Board gathers information from local youth, other groups, organizations, and agencies regarding youth-oriented issues and makes recommendations to City Council in reference to these issues.

To be eligible, applicants must be under the age of 19 and currently enrolled in high school or an equivalent program such as home school or distance learning.

Applications are available at engage.fcgov.com/d/BC/App/YABYouthAdvisoryBoardApplication, and are due August 28. Additional information is available at fcgov.com/boards.