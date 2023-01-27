Today’s Weather: 1/27/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sun and clouds mixed with a few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds light and variable. Tonight will be partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 37 33 19
Berthoud 0 32 38 17
Fort Collins 4 33 36 20
Greeley 2 32 33 15
Laporte 0 34 38 22
Livermore 7 30 36 20
Loveland 7 30 38 20
Red Feather Lakes 19 30 29 16
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 34 38 22
Wellington 0 36 37 21
Windsor 1 33 35 18
*As of January 27, 2023 10:00am

