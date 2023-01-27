Today’s Weather: 1/27/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sun and clouds mixed with a few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds light and variable. Tonight will be partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|37
|33
|19
|Berthoud
|0
|32
|38
|17
|Fort Collins
|4
|33
|36
|20
|Greeley
|2
|32
|33
|15
|Laporte
|0
|34
|38
|22
|Livermore
|7
|30
|36
|20
|Loveland
|7
|30
|38
|20
|Red Feather Lakes
|19
|30
|29
|16
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|34
|38
|22
|Wellington
|0
|36
|37
|21
|Windsor
|1
|33
|35
|18
|*As of January 27, 2023 10:00am
