Gov. Polis Activates Colorado National Guard to Help Assist with Extreme Cold Weather

Recently, Governor Polis verbally authorized the activation of over 100 Colorado National Guard members to support extreme cold weather operations across Colorado as the state prepares to face extreme and record-low temperatures and wind.

“Colorado’s National Guard is up to the challenge whether it’s helping distribute the life-saving vaccine or respond to wildfires across our state. Colorado is about to face extreme weather and cold temperatures, and the Guard is ready to assist local communities in helping keep people safe during this extreme-cold weather snap,” said Governor Polis.

The verbal declaration activates the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and the State Emergency Operations Plan. It directs the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to take all necessary and appropriate State actions to assist the affected jurisdictions with their response, recovery, and mitigation efforts. This also allows the OEM to mobilize state resources and make contracts and awards using Emergency Procurement Procedures.