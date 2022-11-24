Today’s Weather: 11/24/22

November 24, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Happy Thanksgiving Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a high of 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies and a low of 23F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 19 41 46 20
Berthoud 0 40 47 24
Fort Collins 11 39 48 23
Greeley 6 40 47 20
Laporte 6 39 45 27
Livermore 14 41 43 25
Loveland 14 41 47 26
Red Feather Lakes 8 24 35 23
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 14 41 47 27
Wellington 11 39 47 24
Windsor 6 41 48 21
*As of November 24, 2022 9:00am

