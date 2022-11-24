Today’s Weather: 11/24/22

Happy Thanksgiving Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a high of 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies and a low of 23F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|19
|41
|46
|20
|Berthoud
|0
|40
|47
|24
|Fort Collins
|11
|39
|48
|23
|Greeley
|6
|40
|47
|20
|Laporte
|6
|39
|45
|27
|Livermore
|14
|41
|43
|25
|Loveland
|14
|41
|47
|26
|Red Feather Lakes
|8
|24
|35
|23
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|14
|41
|47
|27
|Wellington
|11
|39
|47
|24
|Windsor
|6
|41
|48
|21
|*As of November 24, 2022 9:00am
